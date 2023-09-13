Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Kim and Putin to dine on crab dumplings, sturgeon and beef
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kim and Putin to dine on crab dumplings, sturgeon and beef

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS

Russia's President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a meeting at the Vostochny Сosmodrome in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023. Sputnik/Vladimir Smirnov/Pool via REUTERS

Published September 13, 2023
Updated September 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW : Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be offered a menu including duck and fig salad, crab dumplings, sturgeon and beef with a choice of Russian wines, a Kremlin reporter said on Wednesday.

The menu begins with a salad of duck, fig and nectarine followed by Russian "pelmeni" dumplings made with Kamchatka crab and then a White Amur fish soup and a sorbet from sea buckthorn.

For the main course, the leaders have a choice of sturgeon with mushrooms and potatoes or an entrecote of marbled beef with grilled vegetables.

For dessert, they will be offered red bilberries from the taiga with pine nuts and condensed milk. White and red wines from the Divnomorskoe manor from southern Russia are offered.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.