Kim Jong Un to visit several Russian food enterprises, RIA reports
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, as he visits Vladivostok, Russia, September 16, 2023 released by the Korean Central News Agency on September 17, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS

Published September 17, 2023
Updated September 17, 2023
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un will visit several food enterprises as part of his ongoing visit to Russia, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Sunday.

"He is interested in a wide range of issues," RIA cited Russia's ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, as saying.

"As far as I understand and as far as I can judge, he is pleased with the results of the visit, although, I repeat once again, it is not over yet, it is still ongoing."

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by David Gregorio)

