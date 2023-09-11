Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

King Charles congratulates North Korea's Kim on country's founding anniversary - KCNA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

King Charles congratulates North Korea's Kim on country's founding anniversary - KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves next to participants of the civil defense military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country, in this picture released on September 11, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves next to participants of the civil defense military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the country, in this picture released on September 11, 2023. KCNA via REUTERS

Published September 11, 2023
Updated September 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : Britain's King Charles has sent a message to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulating the North on its founding anniversary, North's state media reported on Monday.

"As the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea celebrate their National Day, I send my good wishes for the future," the message said, according to news agency KCNA.

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.