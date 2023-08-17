KL plane crash: Private jet veered off its path, authorities looking for black box, says Malaysian Transport Minister

SUBANG — Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that aviation authorities, police and investigators are scouring the site of the private jet crash in Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam in Selangor for the plane’s black box.

He revealed that the private jet had veered off course before it plunged to the ground, killing everyone on board.

“Early indications show that the private jet had veered off its flight path and banked to the right,” Mr Loke told reporters during a press conference at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport on Thursday (Aug 17).

“Investigations are ongoing, and the priority is to look for the jet’s black box so we can find out what happened.

“For now, apart from what has been reported, this is all that we have. I will also read out the names of the deceased that we obtained from the flight manifest.

“This is just the manifest and efforts to identify the bodies are ongoing. As for the identity of the two civilians on the ground who were killed during the crash, we are still trying to find out who they are,” he added.

According to Mr Loke, the names of the pilots on board were Shahrul Kamal Roslan and Heikal Aras Abdul Azim.

The names listed in the passenger manifest were Kharil Azwan Jamaludin, Shaharul Amir Omar, Mohamad Mohamed Muaidi, Johari Harun, Muhammad Taufiq Mohd Zaki and Idris Abdol Talib.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) confirmed that eight people, comprising six passengers and two flight crew, were aboard the private jet that crashed in the residential area.

Mr Loke said the private jet had initially made contact with the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower at 2.47pm and landing clearance was given at 2.48pm.

Three minutes later at 2.51pm, the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower observed smoke originating from the crash site, but no mayday call was made by the private jet.

The private jet had departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2.08pm to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, it added.

According to the CAAM, the private jet was a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) and was operated by a Malaysian private jet services company called Jetvalet Sdn Bhd. MALAY MAIL