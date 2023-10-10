Kokusai Electric trims indicative IPO pricing to 1,830-1,840 yen per share

TOKYO :Japanese chipmaking equipment maker Kokusai Electric set an indicative initial public offering (IPO) price range of 1,830-1,840 yen (US$12.32-US$12.39) per share, lower than the previous indicative price of 1,890 yen.

The lower range reflects factors including the view of institutional investors and the state of the stock market, KKR-backed Kokusai said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The lacklustre performance of SoftBank's Group's chip designer Arm since its listing last month is one of the factors in the lower pricing, a source familiar with the matter said.

Investors are debating the strength of demand in the chip supply chain amid a slump in the market for smartphones and personal computers, even as companies seen as benefiting from investment in artifical intelligence receive a boost.

Capital Research and Management and Lazard Asset Management have committed to purchase shares at the offer price, Kokusai said in a filing.

(US$1 = 148.4900 yen)

