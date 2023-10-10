Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Kokusai Electric trims indicative IPO pricing to 1,830-1,840 yen per share
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kokusai Electric trims indicative IPO pricing to 1,830-1,840 yen per share

A sign of Kokusai Electric is pictured in Tokyo, Japan, September 7, 2023. REUTERS/Miho Uranaka

A sign of Kokusai Electric is pictured in Tokyo, Japan, September 7, 2023. REUTERS/Miho Uranaka

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :Japanese chipmaking equipment maker Kokusai Electric set an indicative initial public offering (IPO) price range of 1,830-1,840 yen (US$12.32-US$12.39) per share, lower than the previous indicative price of 1,890 yen.

The lower range reflects factors including the view of institutional investors and the state of the stock market, KKR-backed Kokusai said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The lacklustre performance of SoftBank's Group's chip designer Arm since its listing last month is one of the factors in the lower pricing, a source familiar with the matter said.

Investors are debating the strength of demand in the chip supply chain amid a slump in the market for smartphones and personal computers, even as companies seen as benefiting from investment in artifical intelligence receive a boost.

Capital Research and Management and Lazard Asset Management have committed to purchase shares at the offer price, Kokusai said in a filing.

(US$1 = 148.4900 yen)

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sonali Paul)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.