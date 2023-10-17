Kremlin rejects allegations that N Korea is supplying arms to Russia

MOSCOW : The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Western allegations that North Korea was supplying weapons to Russia were not based on evidence, the TASS news agency cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

The White House on Friday said North Korea recently provided Russia with a shipment of weapons, calling it a troubling development and raising concerns about the expanded military relationship between the two countries.

The White House showed a series of satellite images that it said indicate cargo from an ammunition depot in North Korea (DPRK) was loaded on to a Russian-flagged ship and taken by rail to a depot near Russia's southwestern border. The delivery took place between Sept. 7 and Oct. 1, the U.S. says.

"They report about it all the time - they don't provide any evidence," Peskov said, according to TASS.

Peskov said that Russia would continue to build its relations with North Korea.

"This is our sovereign right and we do not think that anyone has the right to meddle in this," Peskov said.

