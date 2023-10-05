Logo
Kyowa Kirin to acquire Orchard Therapeutics for US$478 million
Kyowa Kirin to acquire Orchard Therapeutics for US$478 million

Published October 5, 2023
Updated October 5, 2023
TOKYO : Japanese pharmaceutical firm Kyowa Kirin said on Thursday it would acquire Britain-based biopharmaceutical company Orchard Therapeutics for US$477.6 million, aiming to promote the development of new drugs.

Kyowa said the acquisition has already been cleared by the two firms' boards of directors but requires approval by the British company's shareholders. It expects the deal to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

