Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Lack of fuel threatens UN food aid to Gaza, WFP says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lack of fuel threatens UN food aid to Gaza, WFP says

Published October 27, 2023
Updated October 27, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ROME : The U.N. food agency said on Friday that "severe fuel shortages" may force it to stop supplying emergency food aid to thousands of displaced families in the Israeli-besieged Gaza Strip.

"Only two of our contracted bakeries have fuel to produce bread at the moment and tomorrow there might be none," World Food Programme (WFP) Representative Samer Abdeljaber said.

"This would be a terrible blow to the thousands of families living in shelters who have been relying on the daily bread deliveries," he added in a statement.

The Rome-based agency said it provides daily bread supplies, on average, for 200,000 people in shelters, but this fell to 150,000 on Wednesday due to the lack of fuel.

It also said that "essential food commodities are rapidly running out in Gaza's shops", as they are unable to restock "due to damaged roads, safety concerns and shortage of fuel".

On Thursday, WFP chief Cindy McCain told Reuters that "insane bureaucracy" at the Rafah crossing from Egypt into Gaza was slowing the flow of humanitarian aid to a "dribble".

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini; Editing by David Holmes)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.