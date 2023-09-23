Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Landslide causes large chunk of Swedish motorway to collapse
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Landslide causes large chunk of Swedish motorway to collapse

Landslide causes large chunk of Swedish motorway to collapse
A view of a partially collapsed motorway following a landslide, near Stenungsund, Sweden September 23, 2023. Adam Ihse/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Landslide causes large chunk of Swedish motorway to collapse
A view of a car and partially collapsed motorway following a landslide, near Stenungsund, Sweden September 23, 2023. Adam Ihse/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Landslide causes large chunk of Swedish motorway to collapse
A view of a partially collapsed motorway following a landslide, near Stenungsund, Sweden September 23, 2023. Adam Ihse/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Landslide causes large chunk of Swedish motorway to collapse
Workers stand near emergency vehicles following a landslide, near Stenungsund, Sweden September 23, 2023. Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency/via REUTERS
Published September 23, 2023
Updated September 23, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM :A large chunk of a motorway in southwest Sweden collapsed overnight, causing three people to be taken to hospital with light injuries, police said on Saturday.

The landslide damaged the motorway between Sweden's second-biggest city Gothenburg and Norway's capital Oslo, near the small town of Stenungsund, around 50 km north of Gothenburg on Sweden's west coast.

"The hardest hit parts of the landslide area measure around 150 x 100 meters. In total, however, the landslide has affected an area of around 700 x 200 meters," the Gothenburg Rescue Services said in a statement.

The slide affected around ten vehicles, a wooded area, and a business area with a gas station and a fast food restaurant, the rescue services said.

"A number of people have been helped out of vehicles in the slide area with the help of fire personnel and a helicopter."

Several cars and one truck had fallen into holes and cracks caused by the landslide, Swedish news agency TT reported.

A rescue services spokesperson told public broadcaster SVT all people in the vehicles had been helped out.

The rescue services said specially trained staff and search dogs would now search the area, and that further slides could not be ruled out.

(Reporting by Anna RingstromEditing by Peter Graff)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.