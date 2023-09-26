Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Leader of Australia's Victoria state, known for COVID lockdowns, to step down
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leader of Australia's Victoria state, known for COVID lockdowns, to step down

FILE PHOTO:Victoria's State Premier, Daniel Andrews, speaks to the media December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Luis Ascui/File Photo

FILE PHOTO:Victoria's State Premier, Daniel Andrews, speaks to the media December 21, 2017. REUTERS/Luis Ascui/File Photo

Published September 26, 2023
Updated September 26, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SYDNEY : Daniel Andrews, the premier of Australia's Victoria state who oversaw one of the longest pandemic lockdowns in the world, said on Tuesday he would resign after about nine years in office.

Andrews' surprise resignation comes just shy of a year after he led the centre-left Labor party to a third consecutive win in November elections in Australia's second-most populous state. He said the job had "consumed and defined" him.

"It's not an easy job, being premier of our state. That is not a complaint, it's just a fact," Andrews told a televised media conference.

"It requires 100per cent from you and your family. That of course is time-limited and now is the time to step away," he said. "To a certain extent, every waking moment is about the work and that takes a toll."

Andrews is the longest-serving Labor premier of Victoria, and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic was criticised by some residents for the stop-start lockdowns that shut down state capital Melbourne for a total of 262 days.

He said lawmakers from the Labor party, which is currently in power in the federal government, would elect his successor on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Renju Jose in Sydney; editing by Miral Fahmy)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.