Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

At least 100 killed, 150 injured in fire at Iraq wedding party
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

At least 100 killed, 150 injured in fire at Iraq wedding party

NINEVEH — At least 100 people were killed and 150 were injured in a fire at a wedding celebration in the district of Hamdaniya in Iraq's Nineveh province, Iraqi state media said early on Wednesday (Sept 27), with local sources saying the toll was expected to rise.

The Iraqi flag hangs outside Iraq's embassy in Stockholm, Sweden. AFP

The Iraqi flag hangs outside Iraq's embassy in Stockholm, Sweden.

Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NINEVEH — At least 100 people were killed and 150 were injured in a fire at a wedding celebration in the district of Hamdaniya in Iraq's Nineveh province, Iraqi state media said early on Wednesday (Sept 27), with local sources saying the toll was expected to rise.

The fire ripped through a large events hall in the north-eastern region after fireworks were lit during the celebration, local civil defence said, according to state media.

Video from a Reuters correspondent at the site showed firefighters clambering over the charred wreckage of the building in search of survivors.

Preliminary information indicated that the building was made of highly flammable construction materials, contributing to its rapid collapse, state media said.

Ambulances and medical crews were dispatched to the site by federal Iraqi authorities and authorities in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, according to official statements. REUTERS

Related topics

iraq fire

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.