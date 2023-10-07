Logo
At least 15 dead in Afghanistan earthquakes, official says
At least 15 dead in Afghanistan earthquakes, official says

Published October 7, 2023
Updated October 7, 2023
KABUL :At least 15 people were killed and 40 injured after multiple earthquakes struck western Afghanistan on Saturday, a disaster management official told Reuters.

The quake registered a magnitude of 6.3, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, with subsequent quakes striking 35 km (20 miles) northwest of the city of Herat.

The casualty figures are based on primary reports from the Zinda Jan district of Herat province, said Mullah Jan Sayeq, spokesperson for Afghanistan's ministry of disaster management.

He added that the earthquakes had also shaken the provinces of Farah and Badghis, where there are reports of widespread damage to houses, but no details about casualties there yet.

Emergency teams and volunteers are preparing to go Herat and help victims, Erfanullah Sharafzoi, spokesperson for the Afghan Red Crescent said.

The multiple tremors caused panic in Herat, said resident Naseema.

"People left their houses, we all are on the streets," she wrote in a text to Reuters, adding that the city was feeling follow-on tremors.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru and Mohammad Yunus Yawar in Kabul; Writing by Giban Peshimam; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and William Mallard)

