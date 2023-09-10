Logo
At least 40 killed in airstrike on southern Khartoum market - local volunteers
Published September 10, 2023
Updated September 10, 2023
CAIRO : At least 40 people were killed in an airstrike on a market in southern Khartoum, the local volunteer emergency room said in a statement on Sunday.

It is the largest single-incident civilian death toll of the civil war in Sudan that began on April 15, as fighting in residential areas intensifies.

(Reporting by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

