At least 8 killed, several injured in Bangladesh train collision - police
Published October 23, 2023
Updated October 23, 2023
DHAKA : At least eight people were killed and several others injured on Monday after two trains collided in Bangladesh, police said.

The accident happened when a passenger train collided with a freight train at Bhairab, about 80 kilometres (50 miles)from capital Dhaka.

The death toll could climb as rescue operations were ongoing, local police official Sirajul Islam said.

(Reporting by Ruma Paul; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

