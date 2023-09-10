Logo
At least five blasts heard in Kyiv early Sunday - Reuters witnesses
Published September 10, 2023
Updated September 10, 2023
KYIV : At least five blasts were heard early Sunday across the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Reuters witnesses reported, after Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said air defence systems were engaged in repelling a Russian air attack.

"Drones are still heading towards Kyiv!" Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that drone debris fell onto the Sviatoshynskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Podil districts, sparking a fire near a park and hitting roads.

According to preliminary information, there was one injury reported, Klitschko added.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth and Pavel Polityuk in Kyiv; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

