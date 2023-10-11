Logo
At least four young people killed in Spanish fire
At least four young people killed in Spanish fire

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
MADRID : At least four young people died in a fire in a residential building in the northwestern Spanish city of Vigo overnight, emergency services said early on Wednesday.

Another eight people were injured in the blaze in Galicia region, they added.

"Four people passed away, all of them minors, and eight were transferred to different hospitals," the regional emergency services of Galicia said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The cause of the fire was unknown.

Firefighters worked for several hours and put out the fire on Wednesday morning.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

