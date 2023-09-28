Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

At least two wounded by gunman in Netherlands
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

At least two wounded by gunman in Netherlands

Published September 28, 2023
Updated September 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM :A gunman wounded at least two people in the Netherlands in shootings that began at a house in the city of Rotterdam and continued in a classroom at a nearby medical centre.

Police said an arrest team had entered the medical facility in search of the suspect, described as a tall man in his mid-20s wearing combat fatigues. They said it was not clear whether he was still in the building.

Police confirmed two people were wounded, while Dutch press agency ANP, citing local authorities on the scene, said a third person had also been hurt. Reuters could not immediately confirm this.

Local safety authorities reported that there was also a fire at the house, which had since been put out.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van CampenhoutEditing by Peter Graff)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.