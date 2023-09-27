Logo
Lebanese army says it exchanged smoke-bomb fire with Israel
Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
BEIRUT : Lebanon's army said on Wednesday it had exchanged smoke bombs with Israeli troops at the border, the second such incident in a week.

The Lebanese army, in an online statement, said Israeli troops had fired smoke bombs at a Lebanese patrol that was accompanying workers removing "infringements" that the army said had been set up by the Israelis north of the Blue Line.

Tensions have flared along the frontier this summer, with rockets fired at Israel during flare-ups of Israeli-Palestinian violence, and members of the heavily armed Lebanese group Hezbollah or its supporters facing off with Israeli forces.

Neither the Israeli military nor the United Nations peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon immediately responded to Reuters requests for comment.

The current demarcation line between the two countries is known as the Blue Line, a frontier mapped by the United Nations that marks the line to which Israeli forces withdrew when they left south Lebanon in 2000.

Lebanese army troops "responded by firing smoke bombs toward enemy troops," the statement said.

It was the second such incident in a week after the troops exchanged tear gas and smoke bombs over a similar dispute at the Blue Line.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily and Tala Ramadan; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

