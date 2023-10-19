Lebanese civilian killed amid exchange of fire on Israeli border

JERUSALEM/BEIRUT :A Lebanese civilian was killed on Thursday near the border with Israel, Lebanese security sources and the U.N. peacekeeping force UNIFIL said, in an area of the border where Israeli forces and Lebanese group Hezbollah had a heavy exchange of fire.

Earlier in the day, Iran-backed Hezbollah said it had fired rockets at an Israeli position in the village of Manara and Israel had responded with shelling, the latest exchange in the worst bout of violence on the border in 17 years.

"The Lebanese Armed Forces requested UNIFIL's assistance for seven individuals stranded near the Blue Line, close to Sheikh Abad's tomb, during a significant exchange of fire across the Blue Line," UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said.

He said UNIFIL contacted the Israeli army to request it cease fire in order to rescue the group. "Tragically, one person lost his life during this incident and the others were successfully rescued," Tenenti said.

A Lebanese security source said the Lebanese civilian was killed by Israeli fire and another person was wounded. The incident was around Hula, which lies in an area across the border from Manara, the source said.

Cross-border exchanges have flared since Oct. 7, when Palestinian group Hamas attacked southern Israel and Israeli forces launched a counteroffensive on Gaza.

Iran-backed Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas which fought a war with Israel in 2006, says 13 of its fighters have been killed so far in south Lebanon since Oct. 7 in the flare-ups on Israel's northern border.

Hezbollah said its fighters had hit the Israeli position in Manara on Thursday with guided missiles. It also said its fighters had attacked four other Israeli positions in the border area on Thursday.

The Israeli military said that fighters in Lebanon had fired at least two anti-armour missiles into Israel, striking the border village of Manara without causing casualties.

Hezbollah has said it was fully ready to contribute to the conflict with Israel. But sources familiar with its thinking say its attacks on the border have been designed to keep Israeli forces busy without opening a major new front.

Israel's defence minister said on Oct. 15 that Israel had no interest in waging war on its northern front, and that if Hezbollah restrained itself then Israel would also keep the situation along the border as it was.

