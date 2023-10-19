Logo
Lebanese Iran-aligned Al-Mayadeen reports attacks on two US bases in Syria
Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
Two U.S. military bases in Syria have come under attack, Lebanon's Iran-aligned Al Mayadeen TV reported on Thursday.

There was no official confirmation of the attacks.

Al Mayadeen reported a drone attack on the Al-Tanf base near Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan, and a missile attack on the Conoco base in the countryside of the northern Deir al-Zor region. It gave no further information.

(Reporting by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Gareth Jones)

