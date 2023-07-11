Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

LG Chem raising US$2 billion in exchangeable bonds
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

LG Chem raising US$2 billion in exchangeable bonds

FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Published July 11, 2023
Updated July 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korea's LG Chem Ltd is raising US$2 billion in bonds that will exchange for LG Energy Solution Ltd shares, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The bonds will be sold in five and seven year tranches, the company said, raising US$1 billion each.

The five-year bond has a coupon range of 0.75per cent to 1.25per cent while the longer dated bond has 1.35per cent to 1.85per cent range, according to the filing.

LG Chem said it plans to use the newly raised US$2 billion to finance its facility investment and operations for businesses, including battery-related materials and drug developments.

The bonds will be exchangeable into common shares of LG Energy Solution.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Louise Heavens)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.