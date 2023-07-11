LG Chem raising US$2 billion in exchangeable bonds

SEOUL : South Korea's LG Chem Ltd is raising US$2 billion in bonds that will exchange for LG Energy Solution Ltd shares, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The bonds will be sold in five and seven year tranches, the company said, raising US$1 billion each.

The five-year bond has a coupon range of 0.75per cent to 1.25per cent while the longer dated bond has 1.35per cent to 1.85per cent range, according to the filing.

LG Chem said it plans to use the newly raised US$2 billion to finance its facility investment and operations for businesses, including battery-related materials and drug developments.

The bonds will be exchangeable into common shares of LG Energy Solution.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch in Sydney and Heekyong Yang in Seoul; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Louise Heavens)