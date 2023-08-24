Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

LG Chem seeks to sell IT film business to improve competitiveness
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

LG Chem seeks to sell IT film business to improve competitiveness

FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Published August 24, 2023
Updated August 24, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SEOUL : South Korean petrochemicals maker LG Chem Ltd said on Thursday it is seeking to sell its information technology film business in an effort to improve the company's competitiveness.

"We are pursuing plans to sell our film business as part of our effort to strengthen our business competitiveness focusing on the three new growth engines, but no specific decisions have been made," an LG spokesperson told Reuters.

LG Chem previously said the company is counting on its battery materials, sustainability business and innovative drugs to power its growth, which is expected to make up 57per cent of the company's total sales in 2030.

In July, LG Chem said it was considering various ways of improving its competitiveness following media reports that it was seeking to sell its naphtha cracker in Yeosu.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; editing by Diane Craft)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.