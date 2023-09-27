Logo
LG Chem to sell its polariser businesses to Chinese firms for US$815 million
LG Chem to sell its polariser businesses to Chinese firms for US$815 million

FILE PHOTO: The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, October 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

Published September 27, 2023
SEOUL : South Korea's LG Chem Ltd said on Wednesday it has decided to sell its polariser businesses to Chinese firms for about 1.1 trillion won (US$815.6 million) to help improve the firm's competitiveness.

The South Korean petrochemicals maker plans to sell its polariser business to Shanjin Optoelectronics for 270 billion won as well as its polariser material business to Hefei Xinmei Materials Technology for 830 billion won, the company said in a regulatory filing.

(US$1 = 1,348.6800 won)

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang)

