Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Liberia presidential election still headed for second round
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liberia presidential election still headed for second round

Leader of Liberia's ruling party Coalition for Democratic Change(CDC), President and former soccer player George Weah, prepares to cast his vote during the presidential elections in Monrovia, Liberia October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Carielle Doe/File Photo

Leader of Liberia's ruling party Coalition for Democratic Change(CDC), President and former soccer player George Weah, prepares to cast his vote during the presidential elections in Monrovia, Liberia October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Carielle Doe/File Photo

Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MONROVIA : Liberia's presidential election was still on track for a run-off on Tuesday after nearly complete provisional results showed President George Weah and opposition leader Joseph Boakai neck-and-neck, below the threshold needed to avoid a second round.

Following the Oct. 10 general election, Weah holds a slim lead with 43.79per cent of the vote, while Boakai has 43.49per cent, according to tallied results from 98.4per cent of polling places, the West African nation's election commission said.

To avoid a run-off, the winner must secure more than 50per cent of votes cast.

(Reporting by Carielle Doe and Alphonso Toweh, Writing by Alessandra Prentice)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.