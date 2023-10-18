Liberia presidential election still headed for second round

MONROVIA : Liberia's presidential election was still on track for a run-off on Tuesday after nearly complete provisional results showed President George Weah and opposition leader Joseph Boakai neck-and-neck, below the threshold needed to avoid a second round.

Following the Oct. 10 general election, Weah holds a slim lead with 43.79per cent of the vote, while Boakai has 43.49per cent, according to tallied results from 98.4per cent of polling places, the West African nation's election commission said.

To avoid a run-off, the winner must secure more than 50per cent of votes cast.

