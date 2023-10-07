Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Light plane crashes in rural Australia, four killed
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Light plane crashes in rural Australia, four killed

Published October 7, 2023
Updated October 7, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sydney : A light plane crashed in a rural area of Australia's New South Wales state on Friday, killing the male pilot and three children who were on board, police said late on Friday.

The Cirrus SR22 took off from Canberra and crashed about 3 p.m. local time (0400 GMT) near the town of Queanbeyan which is roughly 290 kilometres (180 miles) from Sydney.

Emergency services responded to reports that a plane had crashed and was in flames, with firefighters extinguishing the blaze but there were no survivors, police said.

(Reporting by Sam McKeith in Sydney; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.