Lille airport in northern France evacuated due to bomb scare
Published October 18, 2023
Updated October 18, 2023
PARIS : The Lille airport in northern France is being evacuated due to a bomb scare, the airport said on Wednesday on social media platform X.

"State security teams are on site," the airport said.

France is on its highest state of alert after the Oct. 13 murder of a teacher in a suspected Islamist attack.

On Tuesday, the Palace of Versailles, one of France's main tourist sites, was closed for a few hours, due to its second security scare in four days.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

