L’Occitane owner in advanced talks to take it private - sources
FILE PHOTO: A store of French skin care and perfume retailer L'Occitane en Provence is seen in Zug, Switzerland August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Published August 9, 2023
Updated August 9, 2023
:L'Occitane International SA's controlling shareholder is in advanced talks on a potential deal to take the skincare company private ahead of a possible European listing, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The sources declined to be indentified because the information remains confidential. L'Occitane did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Bloomberg News earlier on Wednesday reported that the buyout valued the firm at around US$6.5 billion.

Billionaire Chairman Reinold Geiger has been discussing a possible offer of about HKUS$35 for each L'Occitane share he doesn't already own, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter. The proposed bid represents a 37per cent premium to the company's closing price on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data.

The stock was placed on a trading halt on Wednesday pending an announcement from the company.

Geiger has also been speaking to advisers about the possibility of re-listing the skincare products group on a European exchange as soon as next year, the sources added.

L'Occitane listed in Hong Kong in 2010 and at the time was one of the first western companies to sell its primary shares in the Asian financial hub.

Its shares have fluctuated from a recent peak of HKUS$31.80 early in 2022 to as low as HKUS$17.82 in March.

(Reporting by Kane Wu in Hong Kong and Scott Murdoch in Sydney ; additional reporting Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Miral Fahmy)

