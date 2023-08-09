Logo
L’Occitane owner in advanced talks for US$6.5 billion buyout - Bloomberg News
FILE PHOTO: A store of French skin care and perfume retailer L'Occitane en Provence is seen in Zug, Switzerland August 30, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Published August 9, 2023
Updated August 9, 2023
L'Occitane International SA's controlling shareholder is in advanced talks on a potential deal to take the skincare company private at a valuation of around US$6.5 billion, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

Billionaire Chairman Reinold Geiger has been discussing a possible offer of about HKUS$35 for each L'Occitane share he doesn't already own, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. The proposed bid represents a 37per cent premium to the company's closing price on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data.

Geiger has also been speaking to advisers about the possibility of re-listing the skincare products group on a European exchange as soon as next year, the report said.

L'Occitane did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

