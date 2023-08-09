Loch Ness struggles with Scotland's shifting climate

INVERNESS (Scotland) — Around Scotland's Loch Ness, famous for hosting a mythical monster in its murky depths, another prolonged dry spell earlier this year has heightened fears of a different kind.

The drier-than-usual start to 2023, alongside other gradual climate shifts, is having implications for everything from native wildlife and species — including Scotland's famous salmon population — to farming and power production.

"Water is becoming a commodity that's becoming scarce in this part of the world," salmon fisherman Brian Shaw told AFP during a visit early last month, as Scotland reeled from its hottest June on record.

"Everybody's looking to use the water for their own needs."

Figures released in May by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) confirmed what seasoned observers could already see: Loch Ness's fresh waters — Scotland's largest by volume — had dropped to their lowest level in decades.

It had not been this shallow — with a depth of around 109cm at a hydroelectric dam halfway along its eastern shore — since the early 1990s.

"It's held at this level for several months now," Mr Gordon Mangus, 84, who grew up near the legendary lake and now serves as its harbour master, noted.