London chewing gum artist paints 'hidden world' beneath people's feet

What most people actively avoid or simply don't see, Mr Wilson views as an opportunity to turn a tiny piece of discarded rubbish into something beautiful. It's also a way to delight passersby, enticing them to take a closer look underfoot.

"By painting a picture which is so small, those that see it then discover a hidden world beneath their feet," Mr Wilson said. "If they look then they see, so it’s about perception."

Back in his north London studio, Mr Wilson paints on the surface of a small mosaic tile which will be part of a collection that he sticks on the walls of London's Underground train platforms, hidden in plain sight.