Lorry driver in Malaysia spots tiger roaming along road in Kelantan

KOTA BARU (Malaysia) — A tiger was found roaming along the Gua Musang-Jeli road near Bukit Meranto, Kelantan on Tuesday (Sept 26), as the state's Wildlife Department confirmed a report of the sighting.

Department director Mohamad Hafid Rohani said on Wednesday that following the report, a team of rangers were deployed to the scene to investigate the matter.

"I can confirm that the department has received a report on the sighting of a tiger who was spotted by motorists along the road yesterday.

"We have already sent our rangers there to investigate the issue.

"So far, they have yet to locate the tiger," he said.

A 49-seconds long video clip of the tiger walking along the road has gone viral on social media since Tuesday.

It was recorded by a lorry driver identified as Mr Che Fiti Zulhilmi Che Leh when he passed the road at about 4pm.

The 22-year-old lorry driver was travelling with his attendant from Jeli to Gua Musang when they spotted the tiger.

The Orang Asli (Malay for indigenous population) in several settlements in Gua Musang claimed that they have spotted few tigers roaming in the area recently. NEW STRAITS TIMES