Lower growth in China not affecting commodity prices 'that much,' Brazil's Campos Neto says

BRASILIA : Brazilian central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Tuesday that the slower growth seen in China is not affecting commodity prices "that much."

Speaking at an event hosted by the Julius Baer Group in Sao Paulo, he reiterated that the central bank was on the last leg of its fight against inflation, adding it is important to persevere so that it does not begin to climb again.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Kylie Madry)