Lula approval stable, rejection rate ticks up -Brazil poll

Approval of Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government remained stable in September, although his rejection rate increased, according to a poll published on Thursday.

The survey by Datafolha showed positive approval of the government rose slightly to 38per cent of respondents from 37per cent in June, while negative views rose from 27per cent to 31per cent.

Approval of Lula's performance as president after the first eight months of his term is higher than former President Jair Bolsonaro's, who had a 29per cent approval rate at the same point in 2019.

Optimism over the future of Lula's government decreased to 43per cent from 50per cent in March, while 28per cent are pessimistic about his government, up from 21per cent seen in March.

Datafolha interviewed 2,016 people of voting age between Sep. 12-13. The poll has a margin of error of 2.0 percentage points.

