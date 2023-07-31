Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Lynas Rare Earths' quarterly revenue slumps 47per cent on lower product prices
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lynas Rare Earths' quarterly revenue slumps 47per cent on lower product prices

FILE PHOTO: A small toy figure and mineral imitation are seen in front of the Lynas Rare Earths logo in this illustration taken November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

FILE PHOTO: A small toy figure and mineral imitation are seen in front of the Lynas Rare Earths logo in this illustration taken November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Published July 31, 2023
Updated July 31, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Lynas Rare Earths Ltd on Monday posted a 47per cent drop in fourth-quarter revenue on lower prices for rare-earths products, and said it is targeting its first production of mixed rare-earths carbonate (MREC) from Kalgoorlie facility in September.

Lynas, the world's largest producer of rare-earths outside of China, said its sales revenue was AUS$157.5 million (US$104.85 million) for the three-month period ended June 30, compared with AUS$294.5 million a year ago, and consensus estimate of AUS$216 million, according to Barrenjoey.

The market price remained low for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), used in making magnets that power electric motors, and demand from customers outside China decreased, the company said in a statement.

The average selling price for the miner's product range came in at AUS$38.9 per kilogram (kg), compared with AUS$79.2 last year.

Production of NdPr stood at 1,864 tons for the quarter, compared with 1,579 tons a year earlier.

Lynas added that final major construction activities for the Kalgoorlie Rare Earths Processing Facility in Western Australia continued during the quarter and full plant commissioning was launched to handle cracking and leaching.

(US$1 = 1.5022 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha and John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.