Lynas Rare Earths's fourth quarter revenue falls 47per cent
FILE PHOTO: A small toy figure and mineral imitation are seen in front of the Lynas Rare Earths logo in this illustration taken November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Published July 31, 2023
Updated July 31, 2023
Lynas Rare Earths Ltd on Monday posted a sharp 47per cent drop in fourth-quarter revenue, hurt by lower market prices for rare earth products during the quarter.

The world's largest producer of rare earths outside of China said sales revenue was AUS$157.5 million (US$104.85 million) for the three months ended June 30, compared with AUS$294.5 million a year ago, and consensus estimate of AUS$216 million, according to Barrenjoey.

(US$1 = 1.5022 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha and John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)

