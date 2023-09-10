Macron says G20 declaration not a victory for Russia

NEW DELHI : French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday that the G20, which was founded to solve international economic rather than political issues, was not necessarily the place to expect diplomatic progress on the war in Ukraine.

But he added that G20 leaders' declaration at its weekend meeting was not a diplomatic victory for Russia, which emerged isolated from the summit.

The declaration, adopted on Saturday, avoided condemning Russia for the conflict in Ukraine but highlighted the human suffering the violence had caused, and called on all states to not use force to grab territory.

"This G20 confirms once again the isolation of Russia. Today, an overwhelming majority of G20 members condemn the war in Ukraine and its impact," Macron told a press conference after the closing ceremony of the summit.

Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced millions, and caused economic turmoil across the world.

Moscow, however, terms the action a "special military operation" and denies committing any atrocities.

Russia President Vladimir Putin did not attend the two-day G20 summit in New Delhi, sending Finance Minister Sergei Lavrov to take part in the gathering instead.

Lavrov, at a media briefing earlier on Sunday, said that Russia managed to ensure the agenda of the G20 summit in New Delhi was not overshadowed by the Ukraine conflict, and termed the gathering a "success".

Ukraine said on Saturday the declaration was "nothing to be proud of."

