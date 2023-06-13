Logo
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes eastern Kashmir, India - EMSC
Published June 13, 2023
Updated June 13, 2023
An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the eastern Kashmir region in India on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles) and the epicentre of the quake was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot in northern India, the EMSC said.

Reuters partner ANI reported that tremors were felt in Indian capital of New Delhi as well as parts of North India.

(Reporting by Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

