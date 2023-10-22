Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Nepal - National Seismological Centre of Nepal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Nepal - National Seismological Centre of Nepal

Published October 22, 2023
Updated October 22, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Nepal on Sunday, the National Seismological Centre of Nepal said.

The epicentre of the quake was at Dhading, about 55 km (35 miles) west of Kathmandu, it said.

"We felt very strong tremors. Some residents rushed out of their homes. There is no report of any injuries so far", Badrinath Gaire, the most senior bureaucrat of Dhading district, told Reuters.

The quake was at a depth of 13 km (8.1 miles), the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

(Reporting by Jose Joseph and Gopal Sharma; Editing by William Mallard)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.