Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesia's Papua
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesia's Papua

Published July 3, 2023
Updated July 3, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JAKARTA : An earthquake with a 6.2 magnitude struck off Indonesia's Papua province on Monday, the national geophysics agency said, adding there was no tsunami potential.

The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 33 km (20.51 miles) on land.

The quake was strongly felt in Jayapura, the capital of Papua, the local police spokesperson Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo said, adding there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Indonesia straddles the so-called "Pacific Ring of Fire", a highly seismically active zone, where different plates on the Earth's crust meet and create a large number of earthquakes and volcano activity.

(Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by Martin Petty)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.