:An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Philippine islands region on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 31km (19.26 miles), GFZ said.

The GFZ earlier said the quake had a magnitude of 6.8, with a depth of 10 km.

