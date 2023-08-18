Logo
Magnitude 6.3 quake shakes Colombian capital, buildings evacuated
A Medical personnel of the Primavera clinic helps to evacuate patients after a strong earthquake in Villavicencio, Colombia, August 17, 2023. REUTERS/Santiago Molina
People stand on a street after a strong earthquake shook Colombian capital Bogota, prompting evacuations of offices and restaurants, in Bogota, Colombia, August 17, 2023. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
People gather outside a building after a strong earthquake shook Colombian capital Bogota, prompting evacuations of offices and restaurants, in Bogota, Colombia, August 17, 2023. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez
Published August 18, 2023
Updated August 18, 2023
BOGOTA : A strong earthquake struck the Colombian capital Bogota on Thursday, reaching a 6.3 magnitude according to the U.S. Geological Survey, prompting frightened residents to flee homes, offices and restaurants.

The initial quake was followed by aftershocks minutes later as people crowded the city's streets. Colombia's national geological service estimated the second quake at a 5.6 magnitude, with the following aftershock measured at 4.8.

"It was strong, and lasted a long time, said Adrian Alarcon, 43, who works near the capital's busy Park 93 district, referring to the first tremor.

"It makes me feel fragile," he added. "Life changes in a second. You can't do anything, just run for your life."

Colombia's civil defense agency noted residents had been evacuated in the entire municipality of Calvario, in Meta, southeast of the high-altitude capital. Windows in the area were damaged by the quakes.

In nearby Villavicencio, the agency reported a landslide and said its staff was checking for more impacts.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb and Oliver Griffin; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Alistair Bell)

