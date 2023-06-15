Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes northern Philippines - GFZ

MANILA : An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Mindoro island in the northern Philippines on Thursday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

The tremors were felt in the capital Manila, according to Reuters witnesses, and in nearby provinces.

The Philippine seismology agency said it also recorded a magnitude 6.2 earthquake, and expects damage and aftershocks.

