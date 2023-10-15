Logo
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes western Afghanistan
Published October 15, 2023
Updated October 15, 2023
:An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck western Afghanistan on Sunday, killing one and injuring 35, the Herat governor's office said.

Multiple earthquakes have struck in the western province in recent days, destroying entire villages in the war-battered country, with around 1,000 dead, and 2,000 registered injured.

Sunday's quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

