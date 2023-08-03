Mahindra's EV unit raises funds from Temasek at US$9.8 billion valuation

BENGALURU :Mahindra and Mahindra has raised US$145 million from Temasek for its electric vehicle unit at a valuation of up to 805.8 billion rupees (US$9.8 billion), the latest fundraising by the Indian automaker as it looks to ramp up EV sales.

Temasek will take up to a 3per cent stake in the company which last year raised up to US$250 million from British International Investments (BII) at a valuation of as much as US$9.1 billion.

The automaker is aggressively trying to lift the share of its electric SUVs in a market that is dominated by larger rival Tata Motors, as the government pushes to grow EV sales to 30per cent by 2030 from less than 2per cent today.

Mahindra said it expects electric models to make up between 20per cent and 30per cent of its total SUV sales by March 2030 - pushing back an outlook it gave last year of meeting that target by 2027.

"Temasek's investment is a step forward, as we execute our strategy towards future leadership in electric SUVs," Mahindra CEO Anish Shah said in a press release.

India's EV market is small but growing, attracting interest from global players including Tesla.

The world's biggest EV maker is in talks with the government to invest in a potential factory that would build low-cost EVs, targeting a price of around US$24,000. Analysts say this could pose stiff competition for local automakers.

Rival Tata Motors in 2021 raised US$1 billion from TPG's Rise Climate Fund at a valuation of about US$9.1 billion.

Mahindra had been in talks with global investors, including green funds and private equity players, for nearly a year to raise between US$250 million and US$500 million to accelerate its EV plans, Reuters has reported.

Mahindra shares fell as much as 2.5per cent after the deal and were last trading down 1.2per cent.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, Aditi Shah in New Delhi; additional reporting by Navamya Ganesh Acharya; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee, Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Nick Macfie)