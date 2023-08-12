Maid's torture by wealthy Jakarta employer highlights lack of legal protections in Indonesia

JAKARTA — Beaten, forced to eat animal faeces and chained to a dog cage — the abuse of an Indonesian maid highlights the government's failure to protect domestic workers at home even as it moves to help those abroad, critics say.

Ms Siti Khotimah left her Central Java hometown for capital Jakarta last year when she found a maid job on Facebook to help her parents with debt.

After months of torture by her employer, the 24-year-old now walks with a limp and has visible burn scars along her legs.

"My head hurts every time I think about what happened to me," she said, sobbing.

Ms Khotimah's case is not unique in Indonesia, the largest democracy without a bill to protect domestic workers, leaving more than four million people — mostly women — vulnerable to abuse.