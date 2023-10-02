Logo
Malaysia announces subsidy for imported rice in 2 states
A farmer uses a threshing machine in a rice field in Pulilan town, Bulacan province, north of Manila April 6, 2008. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco/File photo

Published October 2, 2023
Updated October 2, 2023
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's agricultural and food security ministry on Monday said it would provide a subsidy of 950 ringgit (US$201.78) per ton for imported white rice in the states of Sabah and Sarawak from Oct. 5.

The ministry also asked the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority to increase distribution of local white rice to rural areas.

Malaysia's Agriculture Minister Mohamad Sabu said the subsidy measures were announced to address concerns over higher prices of rice.

He also announced a task force had been formed to inspect local rice supply chains.

(US$1 = 4.7080 ringgit)

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Martin Petty)

