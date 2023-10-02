Malaysia announces subsidy for imported rice in 2 states

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's agricultural and food security ministry on Monday said it would provide a subsidy of 950 ringgit (US$201.78) per ton for imported white rice in the states of Sabah and Sarawak from Oct. 5.

The ministry also asked the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority to increase distribution of local white rice to rural areas.

Malaysia's Agriculture Minister Mohamad Sabu said the subsidy measures were announced to address concerns over higher prices of rice.

He also announced a task force had been formed to inspect local rice supply chains.

(US$1 = 4.7080 ringgit)

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Martin Petty)