Malaysia cabinet reshuffle a possibility - deputy PM
FILE PHOTO-Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Ahmad Zahid Hamidi addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

FILE PHOTO-Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Ahmad Zahid Hamidi addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo

Published October 2, 2023
Updated October 2, 2023
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia's cabinet may undergo a reshuffle, state news agency Bernama reported, citing Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The cabinet reshuffle "will be soon", Bernama reported Zahid as saying on Sunday.

He said one of the reasons for the cabinet reshuffle was to fill the domestic trade and cost of living post following the death of previous minister Salahuddin Ayub in July.

Speculation has been rife of a possible reshuffle involving several ministries.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said last week he would "think about" a reshuffle.

Anwar leads a government consisting of his progressive coalition, one-time rival the United Malay National Organisation party, East Malaysian parties, and a number of smaller parties.

(Reporting by Danial Azhar; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

