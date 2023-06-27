Logo
Malaysia close to nullifying US$15 billion arbitration award after Hague "victory" - PM
Published June 27, 2023
Updated June 27, 2023
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia on Tuesday welcomed the decision by the Hague court of appeal to dismiss a bid by eight descendants of a former sultan to enforce a US$15 billion arbitration award they had won against the government of Malaysia.

The Malaysian government was confident it is now "closer than ever to completely nullifying" the award following the court's decision, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

