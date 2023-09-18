Logo
Malaysia to discuss rice export curbs with India
FILE PHOTO: Children play with a ball after rice is spread for drying at a rice mill on the outskirts of Kolkata, India, January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File Photo

Published September 18, 2023
Updated September 18, 2023
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia will talk to the Indian government to find a "best solution" over the South Asian country's rice export restrictions, Malaysia's agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu said on Monday.

State-run Malaysian rice importer Bernas will also be negotiating with other suppliers like Vietnam, Thailand And Cambodia, he said.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)

