Malaysia to discuss rice export curbs with India
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia will talk to the Indian government to find a "best solution" over the South Asian country's rice export restrictions, Malaysia's agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu said on Monday.
State-run Malaysian rice importer Bernas will also be negotiating with other suppliers like Vietnam, Thailand And Cambodia, he said.
(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff)
Read more of the latest in
Trending
Content is loading...
Popular
Content is loading...