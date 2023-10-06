Logo
Malaysia energy firm Petronas launches 5G private network
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Petronas is seen at their office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 27, 2022. REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia state energy firm Petronas on Friday launched the country's first commercial private 5G network for enterprise use, which it said would boost its internal operations and "induce industry-wide change".

Petroliam Nasional Berhad, as Petronas is formally known, said in a statement it had successfully adopted the private 5G network at its Regasification Terminal Sungai Udang in Melaka state.

Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof said the launch of the Petronas network would set the stage for a "dynamic partnership" between the government and private sector.

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff; Editing by Martin Petty)

